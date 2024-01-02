en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

DragCon UK: A Celebration of Drag Culture and Unity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
DragCon UK: A Celebration of Drag Culture and Unity

Preparations are in full swing for DragCon UK, which is gearing up to return to London with its most grandiose lineup yet. Featuring 180 queens from various international franchises of Drag Race, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of drag culture, diversity, and unity. Among the attendees are Drag Race royalty like Vanity Milan and Cheryl Hole, exuding an aura of anticipation and excitement that’s palpable.

A Safe Haven for the LGBTQIA+ Community

More than just a convention, DragCon UK is viewed as a crucial safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community. Amid the backdrop of societal negativity towards the drag and LGBTQIA+ communities, the event stands as a beacon of acceptance and inclusivity. It provides a platform for self-expression and mutual support, offering a positive, welcoming atmosphere that encourages unity within the community.

Meeting the Royalty of Drag Race

The event is also seen as an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with their favorite drag queens. The sense of admiration among participants is evident, with some expressing how starstruck they feel when encountering renowned figures like RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Sasha Colby, and Valentina. These moments of connection serve to further solidify the sense of community and camaraderie at the event.

Booth Design: A Reflection of Personality and Experience

One of the highlights of DragCon is the importance placed on booth design. Each queen aims to create a booth that reflects their unique personality and experiences from their time on Drag Race. The themes they choose for their booths are a testament to their creativity, individuality, and commitment to their craft.

DragCon: A Big Pride Parade

Described as a ‘big Pride parade’, DragCon transcends the confines of nightlife and alcohol usually associated with drag culture. It is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages, offering an opportunity for children to learn about people different from themselves in a safe, supportive environment. Personal stories from fans about how Drag Race has positively impacted their lives are cherished, further enhancing the overall atmosphere of community solidarity at the event.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim

By BNN Correspondents

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan Speculations and Production Concerns Surrounding the 'Culling Game' Arc

By BNN Correspondents

Snob Entertainment UG Unveils Fegefeuer Soul Tower, a Cozy Adventure Game for Steam

By Salman Khan

Akinlabi 'Phisha' Akinbulumo Unveils 'Half Mask: Indivi-duality' at Kokopelli Gallery

By BNN Correspondents

Stranger Things Season 5: Will Byers' Rise from Underdog to Hero ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Stranger Things Season 5: Will Byers' Rise from Underdog to Hero ...
heart comment 0
Country Music in 2024: Nate Smith, Chris Stapleton and Emerging Trends

By Ebenezer Mensah

Country Music in 2024: Nate Smith, Chris Stapleton and Emerging Trends
‘The Highwaymen’: A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga

By BNN Correspondents

'The Highwaymen': A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga
Palm Springs International Film Festival Makes a Celebrated Return with Star-Studded Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

Palm Springs International Film Festival Makes a Celebrated Return with Star-Studded Lineup
Austrian Government Steps In With Financial Aid for Vienna Boys Choir Amid Economic Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Austrian Government Steps In With Financial Aid for Vienna Boys Choir Amid Economic Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
11 seconds
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
13 seconds
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident
14 seconds
Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
15 seconds
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
20 seconds
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
22 seconds
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
24 seconds
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
Kendrick Bourne's 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty
35 seconds
Kendrick Bourne's 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies
35 seconds
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
30 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
34 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
37 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
44 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app