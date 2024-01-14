en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Will Kirby to Make Surprise Appearance in ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Dr. Will Kirby to Make Surprise Appearance in ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

In a riveting development for reality TV enthusiasts, the second installment of Peacock’s competition series ‘The Traitors’ will see a surprise appearance by the iconic ‘Big Brother’ season 2 winner, Dr. Will Kirby. This intriguing revelation came to light in a recent promotional teaser for the show where Dr. Kirby, revered in the reality competition ecosystem as a legend, is spotted donned in Scottish attire amidst a pack of wolves. However, the exact nature and significance of his participation in the upcoming season remain veiled in mystery.

Big Brother Veterans and a Familiar Face

Adding to the intrigue, the promo also teases the inclusion of fellow ‘Big Brother’ veterans, Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, both of whom have shared screen time with Kirby in their respective seasons. This potential reunion is bound to stir up interesting dynamics within the game. Moreover, fans of the show will be elated to see the return of Kate Chastain, a favorite from season 1, known for her stint on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’.

Kirby’s Cryptic Message and Chastain’s Return

Beyond his reality TV fame, Kirby is a renowned celebrity dermatologist and the Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. His rare appearance on ‘The Traitors’ was cryptically compared to the sighting of a legendary creature, hinting at his potentially game-changing role in the series. In tandem with Kirby’s enigmatic entrance, the return of Kate Chastain to the competitive fray was teased by host Alan Cumming. Chastain can be seen engaged in animated interactions with other competitors at the roundtable in the promo.

‘The Traitors’ continues to intrigue with fresh episodes released weekly on Peacock. The show follows a regular schedule, airing every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. With the addition of reality TV bigwigs and the return of fan favorites, season 2 promises to be a rollercoaster of strategic maneuvers, unexpected alliances, and dramatic showdowns.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

