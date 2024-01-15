en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Announces Exit from ‘Married to Medicine’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Announces Exit from ‘Married to Medicine’

Reality television has a unique way of captivating audiences with its unscripted drama and relatable characters. ‘Married to Medicine’ on Bravo is no exception, having showcased the lives of medical professionals and their families for nearly a decade. However, the show’s landscape is set to change with the departure of a key cast member, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, prior to its tenth season.

Dr. Metcalfe’s Journey on ‘Married to Medicine’

Joining the show in its fifth season, Dr. Metcalfe has been a significant presence throughout her tenure. Audiences watched as she adeptly balanced her roles as a doctor, entrepreneur, wife, and mother. They also witnessed her marital challenges with husband Dr. Scott during season 8, a narrative that garnered considerable attention. Despite these challenges, the couple managed to weather the storm, finding a better place in their relationship in the following season.

A Break from the Reality TV Environment

However, after continuously being in the spotlight for five years, Dr. Metcalfe felt the need for a break from the reality TV environment. She expressed dissatisfaction with the portrayal of her character on the show, believing it didn’t adequately represent her as a professional or a mother. The decision to exit was further solidified when Dr. Metcalfe was offered a ‘friend role’ for the upcoming season, which she declined.

Conflict with Fellow Cast Member

During her time on the series, Dr. Metcalfe had a notable altercation with fellow cast member Dr. Heavenly Kimes. She staged an intervention for Dr. Heavenly, believing that she was undermining their marriages while promoting her own. This feud added another layer of tension to the show, further captivating the audience.

‘Married to Medicine’ Continues Without Dr. Metcalfe

Despite Dr. Metcalfe’s departure, ‘Married to Medicine’ continues with its tenth season, featuring other doctors including Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The show also welcomes new addition Phaedra Parks. Viewers can catch up on the latest and past seasons on Bravo, Peacock, and Hulu.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
HanuMan: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Soars High, Earns Praise and Profit
Defying conventions and expectations, the recent superhero film ‘HanuMan’ has emerged as a resounding success both critically and at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the film is a part of the nascent Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). It has not only managed to captivate audiences
HanuMan: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Soars High, Earns Praise and Profit
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
29 mins ago
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
32 mins ago
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Dominate at 29th Critics Choice Awards
55 seconds ago
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Dominate at 29th Critics Choice Awards
Carrie Bickmore's Accidental Selfie Sparks TV Comeback and Romance Rumors
1 min ago
Carrie Bickmore's Accidental Selfie Sparks TV Comeback and Romance Rumors
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Triumphs at Critics' Choice Awards
29 mins ago
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Triumphs at Critics' Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
9 seconds
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
10 seconds
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
19 seconds
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
20 seconds
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
22 seconds
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
24 seconds
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
29 seconds
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
35 seconds
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
37 seconds
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
15 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app