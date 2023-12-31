en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Balaam Crowned 2023 Uncut Influential Promoter of the Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:34 am EST
Dr. Balaam Crowned 2023 Uncut Influential Promoter of the Year

The world of entertainment reverberated with cheers as Balaam Ateenyi, famously known as Dr. Balaam, was honored with the prestigious 2023 Uncut Influential Promoter of the Year award. Recognized for his transformative contributions to the entertainment industry, Dr. Balaam has reshaped the realm of events, creating experiences that have left an indelible mark.

Setting a New Standard in Entertainment

Dr. Balaam’s influence and achievements in event promotion have not just elevated the sector but also established a new benchmark for excellence. His innovative approach and unwavering dedication have made him a critical figure in the industry, earning him the respect and accolades from his peers and the wider community.

A Pivotal Figure in Event Promotion

Dr. Balaam’s journey to the pinnacle of event promotion is a testament to his tireless efforts and commitment to his craft. His unique vision and ability to create impactful experiences have distinguished him as a leader in the field, paving the way for other aspirants.

Award Highlights Dedication and Positive Change

This award underscores Dr. Balaam’s relentless dedication and the positive changes he has brought to the industry. It is a signal of his role as a trailblazer in event promotion, setting the stage for further growth and innovation in the sector.

In the midst of the celebrations, there is a buzz of anticipation for the nationwide release of the much-awaited biopic ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the film received an uncensored certificate on 31 July and features popular actors such as Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, and Nusraat Faria in leading roles. With the music produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, the film’s shooting concluded in December 2022, setting the stage for its release on 13 October.

Uganda
