Arts & Entertainment

Downtown Grounds in Redding: A Beacon of Community and Creativity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
In the heart of Redding, a shining beacon of community and creativity, Downtown Grounds, is redefining its business strategy to better cater to its patrons while promoting a mission-driven enterprise. Owned by Laurie Cory, the coffee shop and craft store opened its doors in late October 2022, offering a unique blend of artistry and comfort.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite not achieving profitability in its first year, Downtown Grounds is far from backing down. Instead, Cory, a seasoned veteran with a background in Dietetics and Food Administration, food service experience, two years at Starbucks, and an 11-year career as a Sacramento Police Department officer, is viewing the challenge as an opportunity. She is introducing innovative services, including bulk coffee and iced teas, and broadening the breakfast and brunch menu. Drawing on her experience in food service, she is also planning to add egg bites to the menu in 2024.

A New Approach to Operating Hours

Initially operating seven days a week, Downtown Grounds has revised its schedule to better suit its customers. The shop now opens from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, aligning more closely with the peak foot traffic hours. This strategic move is a testament to Cory’s commitment to adapt and evolve in response to her customers’ needs.

A Supportive Space for Artists with Disabilities

More than just a coffee shop, Downtown Grounds is also a platform for artists with developmental disabilities. Through Cory’s art gallery and studio, Artistic Endeavors, the shop showcases and sells artwork created by these talented artists. A significant portion of the sales proceeds are reinvested into purchasing art supplies, thereby creating a sustainable cycle of creativity and support.

Future Endeavors

Not one to rest on her laurels, Cory has ambitious plans for the future. Alongside menu expansion, she intends to introduce a veteran’s discount and a loyalty program to further engage with her customers. Her ultimate goal is to create a serene and welcoming space for all patrons, including law enforcement officers, while successfully navigating the intricacies of business ownership.

Arts & Entertainment Business United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

