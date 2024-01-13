Downplaying the Music: A New Marketing Trend in Movie Musicals

The film industry’s latest offerings, including musical adaptations of “Mean Girls,” “Wonka,” and “The Color Purple,” are being marketed in a way that seems to muffle their musical essence. This trend, noticeable in trailers and promotional materials, downplays the singing and dancing elements intrinsic to these productions. Despite being central to the movies’ narratives, these aspects are often overlooked or even omitted in the marketing strategies.

Marketing without the Music

The first trailer for “Mean Girls”, released on January 12, 2024, included no original music. Instead, it was styled to resemble the non-musical 2004 film. The second trailer featured minimal musical content, spotlighting a song not central to the musical’s storyline. This marketing approach is also evident in movies such as “Wonka” and “The Color Purple.”

The Underperformance Factor

This strategy appears to be a reaction to the box office underperformance of recent musicals such as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “In the Heights.” Consequently, studios seem to view non-superhero movies as niche, necessitating a concealment of their musical components to attract a broader audience.

Challenging the Strategy

Yet, this article argues that song and dance are far from being obscure interests. Television shows like “The Voice” and “Dancing With the Stars” continue to enjoy popularity, indicating an audience appetite for musical content. The underperformance of recent musicals can be partially attributed to the pandemic and the rise of simultaneous streaming releases. Furthermore, it is suggested that contemporary musicals often suffer from a distrust of the form and a reluctance to embrace the fantasy and wonder inherent in musicals. It remains to be seen whether this marketing strategy will pay off for film studios or if it will be a disservice to the unique storytelling potential of musicals.