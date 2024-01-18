Doug Jones Praises Directors del Toro and Frakes Ahead of Final 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season

The revered actor, Doug Jones, known for his enigmatic portrayal of the Kelpien Captain Saru in 'Star Trek: Discovery,' has voiced his admiration for directors Guillermo del Toro and Jonathan Frakes, ranking them as his favorites. Jones' expressive depiction of Saru's evolution from a tentative first officer to a confident Starfleet captain has endeared him to fans, making his character's journey a central focus as the series approaches its fifth and final season.

Fan-Favorite Directors

Jones' high regard for Frakes and del Toro is not misplaced. Jonathan Frakes, a celebrated director within the 'Star Trek' franchise, has helmed several episodes of 'Star Trek: Discovery,' including the upcoming season's penultimate episode titled 'Lagrange Point.' His keen directorial vision and understanding of the franchise's ethos have earned him a special place in the series' narrative. Equally, Guillermo del Toro, known for his unique storytelling style and rich visual narratives, has been lauded by Jones as another favorite director.

Saru's Story Arc

Over the course of the series, Saru, the character brought to life by Jones, has woven a compelling and engaging story arc. His endearing personality and the evolution of his character have made him one of the most cherished figures in the series. The upcoming fifth season is expected to bring a close to Saru's narrative, adding to the anticipation among fans. A key element of Saru's storyline is his relationship with T'Rina, the Vulcan President of Ni'Var, a narrative that promises to continue in the final season.

Anticipation for the Final Season

As 'Star Trek: Discovery' prepares for its final voyage, fans eagerly await the series' conclusion, particularly Captain Saru's narrative. The final season is set to premiere on Paramount+ in April 2024. The announcement of this ultimate journey was made during a TrekTalks 3 telethon event for the Hollywood Food Coalition, which successfully raised over $109,000. Fans are now counting down the days until they can delve into the final chapters of their beloved characters' stories, especially the journey of Captain Saru under the directorial guidance of Frakes.