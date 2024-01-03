en English
Arts & Entertainment

Double Cross Season 5: The Final Stand Against Crime to Premiere on January 18, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Double Cross Season 5: The Final Stand Against Crime to Premiere on January 18, 2024

The much-anticipated fifth season of the popular crime drama series, Double Cross, is slated to premiere on January 18, 2024, on ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ streaming service. The series, which has been captivating audiences since its debut in 2020, stars Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan as the Wonder Twins, Erica and Eric Cross. The duo has been lauded for their vigilante efforts to combat crime in their neighborhood.

The Final Showdown

In this climactic season, viewers will be treated to a plethora of suspenseful scenarios, including personal family drama and a case involving the kidnapping of Eric’s baby and the mysterious disappearance of a school bus full of children. The plot, which has been centered around the twins’ battle against a sex trafficking ring, promises to deliver an emotional and gripping finale.

A Blend of Personal Stakes and Action

Double Cross, penned by Christel and Howard Gibson, has consistently kept its audience on the edge with its unique blend of personal stakes and crime-fighting action. The final season aims to not only tie up the storyline that has followed the Cross siblings’ quest for justice but also introduce new characters like Detective Tate, brought to life by Zimzon Zion.

Themes of Family, Justice, and Truth

Fans can expect a compelling narrative that seamlessly merges themes of family, justice, and the pursuit of truth. Double Cross Season 5 will be accessible on various platforms including The Roku Channel, Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video, ensuring its audience can effortlessly enjoy the series’ climactic end.

The series, however, has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. On IMDb, it holds a rating of 4.7 out of 10, while Rating Graph rates it at 7.1 out of 10. Despite this, the anticipation for the decisive season remains undeterred, with fans eager to see how the narrative unfolds.

Arts & Entertainment Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

