Dorothea's House Presents: A Musical Journey with Mostly Motets

One of Princeton's hidden gems, Dorothea's House, is set to shine brighter as it plays host to an enthralling concert by Mostly Motets. The event, scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m., invites music savants and enthusiasts to experience a timeless journey through music, spanning the rich tapestry of musical history from the 16th to the 21st centuries. The doors will open at 4:45 p.m., welcoming the public free of charge.

A Musical Mélange Across Centuries

Mostly Motets, a group of approximately twelve singers, is renowned for their diverse musical selection. Their repertoire is a testament to their versatility, encapsulating sacred and secular music, ranging from medieval to postmodern creations. The upcoming concert will feature music from the pioneer in the development of the motet, Josquin des Prez, promising an immersive and enlightening musical experience.

Monteverdi to Fresi: A Harmonic Transition

The concert will also pay homage to the eminent opera pioneer, Claudio Monteverdi, bringing his works to life with their harmonious voices. The ensemble will then seamlessly transition into the contemporary realm with pieces by modern composer Fabio Fresi. The juxtaposition of Monteverdi's classical compositions with Fresi's modern works will provide a rich, auditory exploration of the evolving landscape of music.

Communal Reception: A Symphony of Sharing

In the spirit of community bonding, Dorothea's House, located at 120 John Street, invites attendees to contribute refreshments for a communal reception following the program. The reception presents an opportunity to celebrate and discuss the musical journey just experienced while fostering a sense of unity and shared appreciation for music.