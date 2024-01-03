Dornoch Fibre Fest 2024: A Tapestry of Textile Treasures

Mark your calendars, craft enthusiasts! The Dornoch Fibre Fest, a captivating celebration of wool, yarn, fabrics, and textiles, is all set to run from March 8th to March 10th, offering a diverse array of activities that promise to be a treat for the senses and a boon for creativity. This three-day festival, drawing attention from across the Highlands and further afield, is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the enduring allure of traditional crafts and the innovative spirit of modern design.

Unraveling the Threads of Knowledge

The festival is set to take place at three prominent locations: the Dornoch Hub, Dornoch Social Club, and the West Church Hall. Here, attendees will experience an immersive journey into the world of textiles, with workshops, masterclasses, and demonstrations catering to different skill levels. From novices to experienced crafters, everyone will find something to pique their interest and hone their skills.

Dr. Andrew Crummy: Weaving Stories Through Tapestries

The event’s spotlight will be on Dr. Andrew Crummy, a renowned Scottish artist acclaimed for his contribution to major community tapestries. His keynote presentation, titled ‘Scottish Tapestries and Beyond,’ is expected to inspire and enlighten, drawing on his vast experience and unique artistic perspective. Attendees may also be treated to a special exhibition of some pieces from The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands Tapestry, with the audience encouraged to give donations to the Highland Hospice.

Hands-On Learning and Creative Competition

Adding to the festival’s interactive appeal will be an embroidery masterclass led by Kirstie Campbell, one of the project leaders for the aforementioned tapestry. Young enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either, with a dedicated children’s embroidery class aiming to inspire the next generation of embroiderers. The festival also marks the return of Jan Beadle, who will teach two weaving masterclasses, ensuring a rich selection of learning opportunities for attendees.

For those with a competitive streak, a unique challenge awaits. The festival invites participants to create a hat from recycled fabric, with the competition putting a premium on creativity and fun. Winners stand to gain recognition and the satisfaction of having their work celebrated at a festival dedicated to their craft.

Booking options and the full schedule are now available on the Dornoch Fibre Fest’s website, marking the first step towards what promises to be an unforgettable exploration of the textile world.