en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dornoch Fibre Fest 2024: A Tapestry of Textile Treasures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Dornoch Fibre Fest 2024: A Tapestry of Textile Treasures

Mark your calendars, craft enthusiasts! The Dornoch Fibre Fest, a captivating celebration of wool, yarn, fabrics, and textiles, is all set to run from March 8th to March 10th, offering a diverse array of activities that promise to be a treat for the senses and a boon for creativity. This three-day festival, drawing attention from across the Highlands and further afield, is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the enduring allure of traditional crafts and the innovative spirit of modern design.

Unraveling the Threads of Knowledge

The festival is set to take place at three prominent locations: the Dornoch Hub, Dornoch Social Club, and the West Church Hall. Here, attendees will experience an immersive journey into the world of textiles, with workshops, masterclasses, and demonstrations catering to different skill levels. From novices to experienced crafters, everyone will find something to pique their interest and hone their skills.

Dr. Andrew Crummy: Weaving Stories Through Tapestries

The event’s spotlight will be on Dr. Andrew Crummy, a renowned Scottish artist acclaimed for his contribution to major community tapestries. His keynote presentation, titled ‘Scottish Tapestries and Beyond,’ is expected to inspire and enlighten, drawing on his vast experience and unique artistic perspective. Attendees may also be treated to a special exhibition of some pieces from The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands Tapestry, with the audience encouraged to give donations to the Highland Hospice.

Hands-On Learning and Creative Competition

Adding to the festival’s interactive appeal will be an embroidery masterclass led by Kirstie Campbell, one of the project leaders for the aforementioned tapestry. Young enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either, with a dedicated children’s embroidery class aiming to inspire the next generation of embroiderers. The festival also marks the return of Jan Beadle, who will teach two weaving masterclasses, ensuring a rich selection of learning opportunities for attendees.

For those with a competitive streak, a unique challenge awaits. The festival invites participants to create a hat from recycled fabric, with the competition putting a premium on creativity and fun. Winners stand to gain recognition and the satisfaction of having their work celebrated at a festival dedicated to their craft.

Booking options and the full schedule are now available on the Dornoch Fibre Fest’s website, marking the first step towards what promises to be an unforgettable exploration of the textile world.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delayed Viewing: A Game Changer in Television Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

'Shastry Virudh Shastry': A Film Touching Hearts on Netflix

By BNN Correspondents

1000wordsofsummer: A Beacon of Hope for Writers

By BNN Correspondents

Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance

By Israel Ojoko

'Copy Kaisen': Controversy Surrounds 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Amidst Allegatio ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
'Copy Kaisen': Controversy Surrounds 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Amidst Allegatio ...
heart comment 0
Fox’s ‘We Are Family’ Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'
’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

By BNN Correspondents

'12th Fail': A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants' Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries
Latest Headlines
World News
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
1 min
Ja Morant's Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
2 mins
Grandmother Spends Christmas Away from Home Due to Persistent Damp Issues
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
3 mins
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
3 mins
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
3 mins
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
3 mins
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
3 mins
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app