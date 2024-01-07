en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dorchester’s Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Dorchester’s Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event

Dorchester’s Brewery Square is abuzz with anticipation as Vinyl Van, a record store and live music venue, prepares to host a night of diverse musical performances this Saturday, January 13. Starting at 7pm, three distinct acts will grace the stage, blending genres and generations in a celebration of original music.

Eclectic Headliners: The Outliers

Taking center stage as the headliners are The Outliers, an alt-balladeer group celebrated for their unique cocktail of musical styles. Ranging from folk and rock to Americana-country, their dynamic repertoire is characterized by robust vocal harmonies and innovative guitar work. Their talent for blending different genres into a harmonious whole has secured them a dedicated fanbase, and anticipation is high for their upcoming performance at the Vinyl Van.

Local Legends: Ken and Lucy Watkins

Supporting The Outliers are Ken and Lucy Watkins, a local folk duo with a rich history of entertaining audiences. With over 30 years of experience under their belt, the duo’s performances are a testament to their mastery of the folk genre and their ability to captivate audiences with their musical storytelling. Their inclusion in the lineup promises a touch of local charm to the evening’s proceedings.

Energized Newcomers: ‘Boots Don’t Fit’

Completing the lineup are ‘Boots Don’t Fit’, an up-and-coming father and son duo. Simon and Joe Arthy, known for their invigorated sound and compelling storytelling, have been quickly amassing a growing fanbase. Their performance at the Vinyl Van is eagerly awaited by those keen to witness their energetic set firsthand.

The Vinyl Van’s live music event, located at 8A Pope Street in Dorchester, is free for all to attend, making it an accessible opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a night of live performances in a unique, intimate venue.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

