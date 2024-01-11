en English
Arts & Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan to Serve as Lead Actor and Producer in New Film ‘Good Game’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Donny Pangilinan to Serve as Lead Actor and Producer in New Film ‘Good Game’

Donny Pangilinan, a burgeoning talent of the Philippine film industry, has undertaken a new challenge in his career. In the upcoming project titled “Good Game,” the young actor is set to wear two hats: that of a lead actor and that of a producer. This news was unveiled during a segment of TV Patrol on Thursday, January 11, 2024, by MJ Felipe.

Actor Turns Producer

Pangilinan’s decision to be involved in both the creative and entrepreneurial aspects of filmmaking represents a significant evolution in his career. Beyond just embodying characters on screen, he is now stepping into the shoes of a producer, a role that requires a keen understanding of the business side of the film industry.

A Milestone for Pangilinan

“Good Game” marks a milestone for the young actor, as his dual involvement in the project is indicative of his expanding role within the film industry. It’s an affirmation of his commitment to the craft, his willingness to explore other facets of filmmaking, and a testament to the trust and confidence placed in him by the movie’s production team.

Anticipation for “Good Game”

While no additional details about the film’s plot, cast, or release date were disclosed during the announcement, the news of Pangilinan’s dual role in the project has heightened anticipation for “Good Game.” As the audience awaits further details, they can look forward to experiencing the actor’s creative vision both in front of and behind the camera.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

