Donna Bozarth: Pottery Meets Printmaking in 2024 Artist in Residence Program

Fort St. John native, Donna Bozarth, has cemented her place in the regional art community with her recent appointment as Arts North East's 2024 Artist in Residence. This prestigious accolade empowers her to work alongside the renowned linocut printmaker, Mary Ann Molcan, for six months, providing a robust platform for artistic growth and exploration.

A Fusion of Artistic Disciplines

Bozarth, a seasoned potter, is set to revolutionize her craft by marrying it with printmaking techniques. This innovative approach is a testament to her desire to push the boundaries of traditional pottery. By exploring various printmaking methods on clay, such as silk screening and lithography, Bozarth is paving the way for a new realm of artistic expression.

Creating a Unique Artistic Vocabulary

Bozarth's passion extends beyond pottery and printmaking. In a bold artistic move, she's also preparing to concoct her own inks. This endeavor further solidifies her commitment to creating unique and personal artwork. The artist's intent to incorporate portraiture into her work demonstrates her versatility and familiarity with different styles.

Community Engagement and Future Exhibition

An active participant in the regional art scene, Bozarth holds associations with the Peace River Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists and the Flying Colour Artists Association. Her involvement showcases her dedication to the arts and the local art community. Moreover, a solo exhibition at Peace Gallery North, scheduled for September 6, will feature the body of work developed during Bozarth's residency. This event provides an opportunity for the public to witness her artistic evolution and innovative practice.

Mary Ann Molcan, Bozarth's guide during this residency, is lauded for her expertise in printmaking and pottery. Her skills and experience align with Bozarth's project goals, making her the ideal mentor for this residency. The art community eagerly anticipates the fruits of this collaboration and the new dimensions it will bring to Bozarth's work.