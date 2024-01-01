en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Donegal’s Blues Prodigy, Muireann Bradley, to Perform on Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve Hootenanny

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Donegal’s Blues Prodigy, Muireann Bradley, to Perform on Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve Hootenanny

In the quaint town of Ballybofey, Donegal, a 17-year-old blues prodigy is preparing to present her talents to a global audience. Muireann Bradley, with her guitar in hand and a voice echoing the raw tonality of the old blues, is ready to share the stage on Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve Hootenanny, a coveted television program broadcast on BBC2. The event, renowned for its wide viewership, last year drew more than two million eyes eager to ring in the New Year with an auditory feast.

The Rise of a Blues Prodigy

2023 has been a significant year for young Bradley. With the release of her debut album ‘I Kept These Old Blues’, the teen singer and guitarist has already carved her niche in the music industry. Her music, heavily influenced by the old blues tunes played by her father, transports listeners to the Appalachians of a hundred years past, resonating with a depth and intensity unusual for her age.

Muireann Bradley: More Than Just a Musician

Beyond her musical prowess, Bradley is also an accomplished athlete. She has proven her mettle in the boxing ring and as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor. This multifaceted persona adds an intriguing layer to her music, hinting at a resilience and strength that seeps into her bluesy notes.

A New Year’s Eve to Remember

Bradley’s upcoming performance on the New Year’s Eve Hootenanny, scheduled to air from 11:30pm to 1:50am, promises to be a landmark moment in her burgeoning career. Sharing the stage with stalwarts such as Rod Stewart, Ruby Turner and a host of other renowned artists, Bradley’s performance is expected to propel her further into the limelight. As we bid farewell to 2023 and usher in 2024, the spotlight shines brightly on this young talent, heralding a promising New Year for Bradley and her fans alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bebe Cool Rings in 2024 at PANYC2023; 'Question' Wins Video of the Year

By Israel Ojoko

UK Government Announces Enhanced Tax Breaks for Film, TV, and Video-Game Producers

By BNN Correspondents

Times Square Ball Drop: A Century-Old Tradition Ushers in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

London & Edinburgh Ring in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks & Drone Displays

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs' Game, Sporting a Person ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 31 mins
Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs' Game, Sporting a Person ...
heart comment 0
Nicolas Cage Shines in A24’s Surreal Dramedy ‘Dream Scenario’: A Review

By BNN Correspondents

Nicolas Cage Shines in A24's Surreal Dramedy 'Dream Scenario': A Review
Jennifer Love Hewitt: A Year of Growth, Family Joy, and Navigating Hollywood’s Beauty Standards

By BNN Correspondents

Jennifer Love Hewitt: A Year of Growth, Family Joy, and Navigating Hollywood’s Beauty Standards
Lauralee Bell Rings in 2024 with Behind-the-Scenes Prank Video

By BNN Correspondents

Lauralee Bell Rings in 2024 with Behind-the-Scenes Prank Video
Acclaimed Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away, Leaving Profound Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Acclaimed Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away, Leaving Profound Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
20 seconds
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
44 seconds
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
Case Study: Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis in an Immunosuppressed SLE Patient
58 seconds
Case Study: Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis in an Immunosuppressed SLE Patient
New Year, New You? The Key to Maintaining Health and Fitness Resolutions
1 min
New Year, New You? The Key to Maintaining Health and Fitness Resolutions
Ian Humphreys Voices Concerns About Leinster Rugby's Form Ahead of New Year's Day Clash
2 mins
Ian Humphreys Voices Concerns About Leinster Rugby's Form Ahead of New Year's Day Clash
Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Mergers, and Global Developments
2 mins
Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Mergers, and Global Developments
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND Secures Further Term
3 mins
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND Secures Further Term
Ghana's Vice President Defends NPP's Education Policies
5 mins
Ghana's Vice President Defends NPP's Education Policies
Juventus Triumphs Over AS Roma in Pivotal Serie A Match
5 mins
Juventus Triumphs Over AS Roma in Pivotal Serie A Match
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
5 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
53 mins
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app