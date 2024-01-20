Donald Trump Equates His Real Estate Holdings to Iconic Artworks in Civil Fraud Case Deposition

In an unusual turn of events, former President Donald Trump, during an April 2023 deposition, likened his real estate portfolio to iconic artworks. In the ongoing New York civil fraud case, Trump referred to his properties, including Trump Towers and Mar-a-Lago, as the 'Mona Lisas and the Renoirs of property.'

'Artist with Real Estate'

Trump's comparison of real estate to art emerged as a recurring theme throughout the 44-day-long trial. His son, Donald Trump Jr., testified that his father sees himself as an 'artist with real estate,' treating his properties as 'canvases.' This narrative was also emphasized by Trump's attorney during the closing arguments, underscoring the artistic nature of real estate.

Trump's Soliloquy and Bomb Threat

The trial witnessed a dramatic final day, with Trump delivering an unsanctioned soliloquy and a bomb threat being made against Judge Arthur Engoron. Despite being found liable for fraud, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Artistry in the Courtroom

Adding another layer of artistry to the trial was Isabelle Brourman, an artist who has been documenting the proceedings through sketches. Unlike conventional courtroom sketch artists, Brourman aims to capture the atmosphere and narrative of the trial, focusing on expressing the emotional and experiential aspects of the courtroom. Her work even caught the attention of Trump himself. The judge, in his closing remarks, humorously requested better depictions of his face by the sketch artists.

The case, led by Attorney General Letitia James, includes a request for a lifetime ban on Trump from New York's real estate industry. The trial's outcome is expected to be decided by January 31.