Donald Keene: Bridging Cultures through Academic Pursuits

Donald Keene, a distinguished scholar of Japanese literature and culture, left an indelible mark on the academic world. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1922, Keene's life was a rich tapestry of academic pursuits that bridged the United States, Japan, and other parts of the world.

A Deep Connection with Japanese Culture

Keene's connection with Japanese culture was profound. He dedicated his life to understanding and promoting Japanese literature, contributing significantly to its recognition on the global stage. His academic journey was punctuated by a period at the University of Cambridge, where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters in 1981. This honor, a testament to his entire body of work, rekindled his connection with Cambridge, where he had previously studied and taught.

Pivotal Decisions and Cultural Exchanges

Keene's decision to leave Cambridge for Columbia University was pivotal, enabling him to spend a second year in Kyoto, Japan. During this time, he cultivated friendships and deepened his understanding of Japanese culture. Keene's expertise was recognized worldwide, and he was often invited to lecture and attend conferences across Europe and Asia. In Venice, he participated in conferences on Tanizaki and Hokusai, while in Paris, he lectured on Japanese diaries.

A Positive Shift in Japan-China Relations

Keene's time in China, particularly at Hangzhou University, was marked by a positive cultural exchange between Japan and China. This contrasted with previous attitudes that dismissed Japanese culture as unoriginal. Keene was heartened by this change—an establishment of a new cultural relationship between the two Asian giants.

Notable Works and Honors

Throughout his career, Keene made significant contributions to the study of Japanese literature. His notable works include 'Travelers of a Hundred Ages' and 'Emperor of Japan: Meiji and His World, 1852-1912.' In recognition of his contributions, he received the Order of Culture from the Japanese government in 2008. Following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, Keene took Japanese citizenship, further cementing his deep connection with the country he had spent his life studying.

Donald Keene passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 96. His life's work continues to inspire scholars and readers around the world, underscoring the enduring beauty and complexity of Japanese culture.