Donald Glover Contracts COVID-19 While Filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Donald Glover, co-creator and lead actor in the Prime Video series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' recently shared his personal encounter with COVID-19 during the filming of the show. The incident took place while shooting a crucial scene from the second episode where his character, John, and co-star Maya Erskine's character, Jane, are assigned to get rid of a dead body, marking their first mission together.

A Memorable Scene Amidst a Health Scare

Glover described the filming experience as bizarre, as the physical act of disassembling a prosthetic body felt repulsive, leading to bouts of laughter on set due to the absurdity of the situation. This health scare during the filming of a pivotal scene added an unexpected layer to the already complex narrative of the show.

Challenging the Glamour of Spy Work

The scene was not merely for comedic relief but also served as a significant moment in the series, contradicting the glamorous representation of espionage by focusing on its grim and awkward realities. Glover and co-creator Francesca Sloane had intentionally included this scene from the outset to underscore the non-glamorous aspects of spy life.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' – A Reimagined Classic

The series, a reimagining of the 2005 film originally starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Glover's health scare, the ensuing laughter, and the gritty realities of spy life, all add a unique flavor to this classic tale.