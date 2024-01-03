en English
Arts & Entertainment

Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand ‘Back to Reggaeton’ Tour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Don Omar Celebrates 25-year Career with Grand 'Back to Reggaeton' Tour

In a tribute to his illustrious 25-year musical journey, lauded artist Don Omar is set to embark on a monumental tour. The ‘Back to Reggaeton’ tour, beginning on March 7 in Reading, PA, marks a milestone in his career, winding up on April 21 in Miami. Notably, the tour will feature performances at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on March 9, and at the Prudential Center in Newark on March 10.

Unveiling the ‘Forever King’

This grand tour is more than a celebration; it is also the platform for promoting Don Omar’s latest creation, the album ‘Forever King.’ Released in June 2023, ‘Forever King’ signifies Omar’s ongoing reign in the music industry, and the tour will offer fans firsthand experience of the album’s magic.

Ticket Availability and Pricing

Fans eager to join the celebration can secure their seats through primary and secondary market platforms. Tickets for the ‘Back to Reggaeton’ tour are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, TicketCity, and MegaSeats. As an indication of pricing, the least expensive ticket for the New Jersey concert, prior to fees, is listed at $80 on StubHub. Moreover, first-time Vivid Seats users stand to save $20 on ticket orders exceeding $200.

Surge in Musical Tours

The announcement of Don Omar’s tour adds to the current buzz in the music industry, with several other artists also gearing up for tours—providing music aficionados with a plethora of live performance events to anticipate.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

