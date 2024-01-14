Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale

Don Jazzy Addresses Rumors Surrounding Mavin Records Sale

Renowned music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has come forward to clear the air on the circulating speculation regarding the potential sale of Mavin Records.

Following reports from Billboard in October 2023, rumors suggested that the record label was on the market for either a sale or an investment, piquing the interest of industry giants such as Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE.

The estimated valuation of the proposed deal hovered between $125 million and $200 million, with Shot Tower Capital managing the negotiation process.

Mavin Records: A Lucrative Investment

During a conversation on the Zero Conditions Podcast, Don Jazzy elaborated on the financial structure of Mavin Records.

He revealed that the record label has had investors for the past five years and the time has now come for them to exit.

The music mogul drew an analogy to illustrate the label's appeal to investors, comparing it to the attention a beautiful woman garners. He confirmed that the surge in interest in the label is due to its valuable assets.