Arts & Entertainment

Don Jazzy Praises Davido's Passion for Music on Podcast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Don Jazzy Praises Davido’s Passion for Music on Podcast

Music aficionado, renowned producer, and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, recently lavished praise on Afrobeat star Davido during an interview on the Zero Conditions podcast. Jazzy, whose faith in Davido’s potential dates back to the Mo’ Hits Records era, lauded the singer’s enduring passion for music and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Unwavering Faith in Davido’s Potential

During the interview, Don Jazzy reminisced about the early days of Davido’s career, when the young artist was around Mo’ Hits Records. Jazzy voiced that he had always had faith in Davido’s potential for success in the music industry. The conviction, he said, stemmed not only from the artist’s evident talent but also from his palpable zeal for music.

Passion Beyond Privilege

As someone born into wealth, Davido could have easily chosen a life of luxury without the demands of a music career. However, as Don Jazzy noted, Davido’s passion for music supersedes his privileged background. This passion, according to Don Jazzy, is evident not only in Davido’s music but also in his social media activities, which often showcase his dedication to his craft. Don Jazzy highlighted that Davido’s work ethic and love for music, even with his current success and wealth, is truly commendable.

Support and Acknowledgement

Don Jazzy’s comments on the podcast reflect more than just his support for Davido. They encapsulate an industry veteran’s recognition of a fellow artist’s commitment and dedication, a testament to Davido’s passion for music. As the conversation concluded, it was clear that Don Jazzy’s admiration for Davido goes beyond the music; it extends to the man behind the music, whose love for his craft transcends fame and fortune.

Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

