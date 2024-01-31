Domino Day: A Supernatural Series Championing Women's Stories

Enter the world of Domino Day, a captivating new supernatural television series that brings viewers on an enchanting journey into the life of a young Mancunian witch named Domino. Portrayed by the talented Siena Kelly, Domino is not your average barista and part-time tattooist. Unbeknownst to the world, she needs to feed off the energy of others to survive. Her hunting grounds? Dating apps, where unsuspecting victims are lured into her web.

Exposure and the Ensuing Witch Hunt

The series takes a dramatic turn when Domino's secret is exposed. In an unfortunate event, one of her dates attempts to assault her, inadvertently recording evidence of her powers. This incident sets off a chain of events, leading to the local coven of witches taking notice. The coven, running a plant shop tied to ancient herbalism traditions, embarks on a mission to assess Domino's powers.

The Characters of the Supernatural World

The coven is led by Kat, who uses ancient magic to decipher how to handle the situation with Domino. Other notable characters include Leon, Domino's love interest, Silas, her ex, and Cal, an untrustworthy spells shop owner. Each character brings their own unique charm and adds layers to the supernatural narrative.

Themes and Symbolism in Domino Day

The series is rich with themes of sisterhood, personal growth, racial and colonial issues, all set against the backdrop of supernatural elements and the harsh reality of male violence. The series is a testament to the power of women, both in front of and behind the camera. While it doesn't offer any groundbreaking revelations, its stylish, energetic, and grounded drama reflects a shift towards more genuine storytelling for women in television.