Dominique Thorne Announces Completion of 'Ironheart' Filming, Teases Exciting MCU Series

Marvel Cinematic Universe's anticipated series, 'Ironheart', has wrapped up filming, as confirmed by its lead star, Dominique Thorne. In a recent interview with Deadline, Thorne ignited the excitement of fans by hinting at a thrilling journey once the series is unveiled. The show introduces Thorne as Riri Williams, a character she first personified in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', also known as Ironheart. Though initially slated for a 2023 debut, the launch got postponed to 2024. However, the actual Disney+ premiere date remains a mystery, with a speculated debut of September 3, 2025.

Thorne Takes the Helm as Ironheart

Thorne shared her exhilarating experience of donning the Ironheart suit for the first time, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the spinoff streaming series. Riri Williams, portrayed by Thorne, is a teenage prodigy who engineers her version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, becoming the protagonist of her own comic series. The audience can expect to gain insights into Riri's character from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', setting the stage for the forthcoming series.

A Star-Studded Cast and Talented Crew

Besides Thorne, the series boasts a stellar cast including Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana. The versatile Sacha Baron Cohen also features in a yet-undisclosed role. Chinaka Hodge, an accomplished writer and producer, is helming the development of the Ironheart series, promising an unforgettable narrative.

Upcoming Marvel Projects

Beyond 'Ironheart', Marvel has an array of projects in the pipeline. These include 'Daredevil: Born Again', 'X-Men '97', 'What If...?', an untitled Wakanda-based series, and 'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries'. Each of these projects further expands the sprawling Marvel Universe, providing fans with a continuous stream of captivating content.