Arts & Entertainment

Dominica’s Calypso Scene: A Vibrant Tapestry of Cultural Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
Dominica's Calypso Scene: A Vibrant Tapestry of Cultural Celebrations

The rhythm of Calypso has once again pulsated through the heart of Dominica, a testament to the nation’s vibrant cultural scene. The island’s beloved musical genre finds expression in numerous events, each offering a unique blend of entertainment and purpose. From fundraising initiatives to high-stakes competitions, the calypso scene in Dominica is alive and thriving, adding another layer to the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.

St. Mary’s Academy Calypso Show: A Celebration of Youth and Music

On Friday, January 12, the St. Mary’s Academy staged its Calypso Show, a spirited event that showcased six talented participants. The occasion was graced by the presence of special guests, including local calypso stars Shelly, Trilla G, Black Diamond, King Observer, and Mika. The event served two important purposes – to raise funds for the Academy’s initiatives and to provide a platform for budding artists to display their talents. The most successful participants were given an opportunity to join SMA student and reigning monarch Mighty T at the national Junior Monarch competition.

Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch Competition: A Battle of Lyrics and Rhythm

Further enhancing the calypso stage was the Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch Competition, organized by the Leo Club of Dominica. The competition took place on February 3 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt, with 43 calypsonians vying for a spot at the quarterfinals. In an interview with Dominica News Online, Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, president of the organizing committee, shared insights into the competitive and vibrant nature of the event.

Stardom Calypso Tent: The Return of a Cultural Icon

Adding to the excitement, the Stardom Calypso Tent announced its return for the 2024 season with a grand event at the Anchorage Hotel. Promising an evening of unmatched entertainment and musical excellence, the announcement marks the triumphant comeback of a cultural icon. The event is expected to feature a lineup of renowned calypsonians and is backed by a host of sponsors.

These events serve as a testament to the thriving calypso scene in Dominica. Dominica News Online, the primary source of this information, reaffirms its commitment to balanced and responsible moderating of user comments, ensuring the integrity of the platform as it continues to provide comprehensive coverage of the nation’s vibrant cultural scene.

BNN Correspondents

