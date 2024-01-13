Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single

Dominican artist and producer Ridge has aced the music charts yet again with his latest single, ‘She Want That Ah‘, featuring up-and-coming talent, Money Shaun. The song, a unique blend of bouyon, zouk, soca, trap, and reggae, has effortlessly climbed its way to the number 2 spot on the worldwide soca charts.

A Musical Journey

Ridge, who embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of 11, is widely appreciated for his knack for creating music that transcends boundaries. His previous hits – ‘Riddim Tonight‘ and ‘Come & Cocay‘ – stand as testimony to his musical prowess. Adding to his illustrious catalogue, his recent release, ‘Doh Call My Phone‘, further solidified his stature in the music industry.

Advocacy for Music as a Career

Apart from his musical exploits, Ridge is also well-known for his advocacy of music as a viable career. He stresses the importance of leveraging social media platforms for monetization and building connections with a global audience. His collaboration in ‘She Want That Ah‘ is noteworthy for introducing social and personal themes, and the addition of Money Shaun adds a fresh dynamic to the soca genre.

Renaissance Man Beyond Music

Ridge’s talents extend beyond music into video production, marketing, and photography, playing an instrumental role in promoting Dominica’s culture and tourism. His advice to aspiring artists is to prioritize the quality of their team over its size in a fiercely competitive industry. The article also acknowledges the recent passing of Soca Artist Ricardo Drue, a significant loss to the Caribbean community.