Arts & Entertainment

Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan’s Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan’s Show

When former international dominatrix, Miss Erica Storm, graced the stage of Tiernan’s show, it was not just another episode. Storm, now an empowerment coach, dissected the professional boundaries of her former career, debunking the common misconception that dominatrixes engage in sexual relations with their clients. This, she stressed, undermines the very essence of their role.

A Glimpse into the Dominatrix Trade

Storm’s candid conversation was punctuated with a display of some tools of the dominatrix trade. A flogger and a pinwheel featured prominently, with Storm demonstrating their use on a willing Tiernan, providing a riveting spectacle for the audience. Despite the unconventional choice of tools, Storm emphasized that her work’s core was not about inflicting pain but about empowering her clients, a sentiment she carries over into her current role as an empowerment coach.

Comedy and the Art of Spite

Joining the conversation was comedian David McSavage, whose humor, he confessed, is often fueled by spite. McSavage painted a vivid picture of his experience on set, likening it to an interrogation due to the absence of an audience. The raw honesty of his account offered a glimpse into the often unseen challenges of comedy.

From Armenia to the Dance Floor

The show also welcomed Arthur Gourounlian, a professional dancer and judge on Dancing with the Stars. Gourounlian recounted his harrowing experiences as a refugee fleeing Armenia in the 1990s, a period marked by profound personal loss and struggle. The dance maestro spoke candidly about the traumatic events that led his family to leave Armenia, their grueling journey to safety, and the devastating loss of his father. Despite the pain, Gourounlian found solace in penning down his experiences, a therapeutic journey that helped him confront and process past traumas that he had mentally blocked.

Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

