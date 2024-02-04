Domhnall Gleeson Embraces His Unexpected Lookalike: Cate Blanchett

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, renowned for his role in 'About Time', recently graced an episode of Graham Norton's talk show. The 40-year-old actor shared an amusing anecdote about his unexpected lookalike - none other than the two-time Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett.

From Dismay to Acceptance: Gleeson's Doppelgänger Journey

According to Gleeson, the comparison to Blanchett has been a recurring theme throughout his career, often leading to his initial discomfort. His West End show castmates took the jest a notch higher, endowing him with the nickname 'Cate'. Despite his initial dismay, Gleeson eventually came to terms with the comparison, acknowledging the resemblance with a touch of humor.

A Face-to-Face Encounter with 'Himself'

Gleeson's acceptance of his lookalike status reached its pinnacle when he met Blanchett in person at a BAFTA ceremony. The encounter, he revealed, was devoid of any awkwardness. Gleeson displayed commendable restraint by refraining from mentioning the widely-discussed resemblance to Blanchett.

The Unexpected Revelation: A Talk Show Surprise

His revelation on Norton's talk show took the panel by surprise. The show's guests, including Sterling K. Brown, Colman Domingo, Dakota Johnson, and musician Paul Russell, were both surprised and thoroughly entertained by Gleeson's anecdote. The episode offered a rare glimpse into the lighter side of the actor's life, leaving the audience in splits and adding a new layer to Gleeson's public persona.