Dolph Lundgren Discusses Potential Drago Spinoff, Addresses Stallone's Criticism

Famed for his portrayal of Ivan Drago in the Rocky franchise, Dolph Lundgren has recently shed light on the potential Drago spinoff movie while promoting his upcoming film, Wanted Man. The character, initially introduced as Rocky Balboa's nemesis in Rocky IV, made a comeback in Creed II, wherein he coached his son Viktor Drago to challenge Adonis Creed. Despite MGM's announcement of the Drago spinoff two years ago, details have been sparse.

Advertisment

Humanizing Drago

In the interview, Lundgren expressed his eagerness to delve into a more human aspect of Ivan Drago in the spinoff. He hinted at a narrative centered on the personal hurdles and redemption of the character, providing a fresh perspective on the otherwise vilified figure.

Addressing Stallone's Criticism

Advertisment

Lundgren also responded to criticisms from Sylvester Stallone regarding the spinoff. Stallone had expressed his discontentment about the project's progression and Lundgren's participation without his prior knowledge. Stallone's displeasure was public, casting a shadow over the project.

Clarifying Misunderstandings

However, Lundgren clarified that he was under the impression that Stallone was involved in the project initially. He mentioned that he has since reached out to Stallone, attempting to clear any confusion. The dialogue between the two actors suggests a possibility of resolving the tension surrounding the Drago spinoff, keeping fans hopeful.