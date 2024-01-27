Dolly Parton's Long-Time Dream: A Broadway Musical of Her Life

Country music sensation and entertainment icon, Dolly Parton, is turning her long-time dream into a reality by creating a Broadway musical about her life and career. The 78-year-old is actively involved in the project's development, expressing her excitement and dedication to this long-held ambition.

Musical in the Making

The musical is currently in progress, with Parton auditioning performers and considering a nationwide 'Finding Dolly' contest to discover the perfect candidates. The goal is to have three different performers depict her at various life stages. From her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her rise to superstardom, the musical will offer an intimate glimpse into Parton's incredible journey.

Ambition Amid Delays

Despite difficulties posed by the pandemic, Parton's determination remains unwavering. She has already penned the music and half of the script for the musical, aiming to complete the project by late 2025. The production delay due to the pandemic has not deterred Parton, who now intends to debut the show on Broadway in spring 2025.

A Lifelong Dream

This Broadway musical is not just another project for Parton; it's a realization of a lifelong dream. Her involvement and passion for the project promise an exceptional spectacle that will resonate with her fans and Broadway enthusiasts alike. With her proven track record in music, film, and television, Parton's Broadway venture is certainly one to watch out for in the coming years.