Dolly Parton's Life and Career Chronicle in Upcoming Broadway Musical

At 78, country music icon Dolly Parton is penning yet another chapter in her storied career. She's currently crafting a Broadway musical that will narrate her life's journey and illustrious musical career. Parton has taken charge of the music and co-written the script for the much-awaited production, slated to make its grand debut in late 2025.

'Finding Dolly': A Unique Talent Search

Parton has unveiled her innovative plan to host a 'Finding Dolly' talent search contest. The goal is to identify three distinct actresses who will depict her at various stages of her life: a 'little Dolly,' an 'early years Dolly,' and 'an older Dolly.' The aim is not just to find performers who can convincingly portray her, but to unearth fresh talent - those who may be new to the stage or have local theater experience.

From Tennessee Roots to Global Stardom

The musical will traverse through Parton's humble beginnings in Tennessee before her move to Nashville, eventually charting her meteoric rise to global superstardom. The story aims to be a testament to her resilience, talent, and unwavering ambition.

A Long-Standing Dream Coming True

Creating a Broadway musical is not a whimsical endeavor for Parton, but the realization of a long-standing dream. She first mentioned the idea in 2016 and even contemplated turning it into a biopic during the pandemic. However, after the Broadway industry reopened, she decided to stick with the original plan, thus bringing the musical to life.

Parton is no stranger to Broadway. She wrote the score for the stage adaptation of her hit film '9 to 5,' which premiered in 2009, earning her a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. With her upcoming musical, Parton continues to redefine her legacy and contribute to the world of music and theater.