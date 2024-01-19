Dolly Parton's 78th Birthday Surprise: 'Rockstar Deluxe' Delights Fans

On the occasion of her 78th birthday, Dolly Parton, the celebrated music icon, surprised her admirers with a deluxe digital version of her album 'Rockstar.' The extended release, christened 'Rockstar Deluxe,' features four previously unreleased tracks along with a selection of songs that resonated with the fans but did not make it into the initial album. The special edition is now available across all digital streaming platforms.

Parton's Birthday Gift to Fans

Parton's announcement, a birthday gift to her fans, came via a personal post. It revealed new additions to her album, songs such as 'Rockin' It (Live),' 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot,' 'Mama Never Said,' 'Two Tickets To Paradise,' and a rendition of 'Jolene' with the Italian band Måneskin. The singer expressed her wish for fans to engage with the music, humorously suggesting that immersing oneself in these tunes would be the ideal way to commemorate her birthday.

Eclectic Mix in 'Rockstar Deluxe'

'Rockstar Deluxe' encapsulates an eclectic mix of music, promising to cater to diverse musical preferences. It includes a live performance, a duet with Måneskin, and covers of classic hits like 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).' The original 'Rockstar' album, released in November 2023, had already made waves, featuring collaborations with legendary artists like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, and Elton John.

A Milestone in Parton's Musical Journey

Parton's 'Rockstar Deluxe' illustrates a milestone in her musical journey, adding to her extensive list of achievements and accolades. The initial album's success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No.1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, is a testament to Parton's enduring appeal. As a philanthropist and a musician, Parton continues to influence and inspire, and the release of 'Rockstar Deluxe' is yet another example of her unwavering dedication to her craft and her fans.