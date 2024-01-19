Dolly Parton Marks Her 78th Birthday With Release of Four Unreleased Songs

The iconic music artist, Dolly Parton, marked her 78th birthday in a unique way, treating fans to a quartet of previously unreleased songs. The announcement for this musical gift was made via a social media post, where Parton expressed her hopes that her fans would enjoy the new tracks and humorously suggested they celebrate her birthday by tuning in.

Advertisment

Rockstar Gets a New Lease of Life

These new additions join the lineup of her 'Rockstar' album, originally released in November 2023. The four fresh tracks are titled 'Rockin' It (Live)', 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot', 'Mama Never Said', and 'Two Tickets To Paradise'. These songs are now available across various digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify, breathing new life into the 'Rockstar' album.

Deluxe Edition: A Musical Feast

Advertisment

Besides these four, the deluxe edition of the album includes other tracks such as 'Jolene (featuring Mneskin)', 'Stay Out Of My Bedroom', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'The Entertainer', and 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'. This expanded offering serves as a musical feast for Parton's fans, offering something for everyone.

Connecting Through Music

Parton's decision to share new music on her birthday underlines her deep-seated connection with her audience and her fondness for celebrating through her art. This gesture speaks volumes about her character, demonstrating that even as she ages, her passion for music remains undiminished. It's clear that Dolly Parton isn't just a music icon; she's a relentless performer who continues to create and share her art, much to the delight of her global fans.