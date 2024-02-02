Dolly Parton Honors Lynyrd Skynyrd with 'Free Bird' Cover in Tribute Album

Dolly Parton, the quintessential queen of country music, has ushered in her rockstar era with an evocative cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's anthem, 'Free Bird.' The cover is part of the tribute album 'Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd,' a project conceived by Lynyrd Skynyrd's original drummer, Artimus Pyle. This tribute aims to perpetuate the music and memory of the legendary band and its members, including the late Gary Rossington, Skynyrd's cherished guitarist who passed away in 2023.

Bringing Alive the Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd

In a poignant tribute to the Southern rock icons, Parton's rendition of 'Free Bird' moved Pyle to tears and received high praise from Rossington. The album also features Rossington's iconic slide part, further solidifying its connection to the band's legacy. Other esteemed artists, including Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, and Billy Ray Cyrus, also lent their voices to the album, each taking on a Skynyrd classic and putting their unique spin on it.

A Special Collaboration

The tribute album is particularly special as it includes the participation of Gary Rossington, who, despite his deteriorating health, felt encouraged to contribute after learning of Parton's involvement. Pyle recalls Rossington's approval of Parton's version of 'Free Bird,' indicating that Ronnie Van Zandt, the founding member and lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, would have embraced it. This project, therefore, carries a significant emotional weight, transcending beyond mere tribute to becoming a testament to the enduring bonds among the band members.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

Despite any potential profits, Pyle insists the album's primary purpose is to benefit the children and grandchildren of his late friends. In essence, 'Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd' serves as a musical legacy, a tribute to the band's enduring influence, and an effort to keep the spirit of Lynyrd Skynyrd's music alive for future generations. It intertwines the past and the present, the old and the new, in a harmonious tribute to a band that forever changed the landscape of Southern rock.