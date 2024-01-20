Dolly Parton Gifts Fans with Unreleased Music on 78th Birthday; Reba McEntire Pays Tribute

Country music legend Dolly Parton marked her 78th birthday in a unique and generous way, gifting her fans with four previously unreleased songs. The surprise release, accompanied by additional tracks from her recent album 'Rockstar', was announced on her birthday and is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Parton's Birthday Surprise: Unreleased Tracks

Parton's 'Rockstar Deluxe' album, which debuted in November 2023, featured collaborations with iconic musicians like Sting, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr. As a special birthday treat, Parton released four never-before-heard songs and a few other tracks that were not included in the original album.

The release was met with enthusiasm from fans and fellow artists alike. Music icon Mick Fleetwood and supermodel Naomi Campbell were among the many who sent birthday wishes to the beloved singer.

'Rockstar' Album: A Chart-Topping Success

The 'Rockstar' album, a 30-track compilation of original songs and covers, was a commercial success, selling 118,500 copies, and earning Parton a top spot on the Billboard 200. The album showcased Parton's versatility, featuring covers of hits by Eurythmics, Billy Joel, and Simon & Garfunkel, as well as a new version of 'Stay Out of My Bedroom' from the soundtrack of her 1984 film 'Rhinestone'.

Parton's reinterpretation of her own song 'Jolene' with Italian rock band Maneskin was another highlight of the album. The release came on the heels of her 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, further cementing her status as a music legend.

Reba McEntire Honors Parton with '9 to 5' Performance

Parton's fellow country music star Reba McEntire also celebrated Parton's birthday in her own way. McEntire posted a video on Twitter of her performing Parton's iconic song '9 to 5', drawing over 40,000 views and a flurry of birthday wishes and admiration for both artists in the comments section.

McEntire, who is set to perform the national anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl, made the decision to do so after discussing it with her boyfriend Rex Linn. This act of friendship and respect between the two country music legends is a testament to Parton's influence and the respect she commands in the music industry.