Dolly Parton Celebrates 78th Birthday with Surprise Music Release

On the occasion of her 78th birthday, country music legend Dolly Parton gave her fans a melodious surprise. A deluxe digital version of her latest album 'Rockstar,' inclusive of four unreleased songs and five covers, was launched. The album, which initially consisted of 30 songs, now boasts a total of 39 tracks. The release follows on the heels of 'Rockstar' achieving the best chart performance in Parton's illustrious career, a testament to her enduring relevance in the music industry.

Advertisment

Surprise Release: A Birthday Gift to Fans

Parton's birthday saw the release of four new songs, which accompany the 'Rockstar' album. The tracks, alongside a few more recognisable songs not included in the original album, are now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other music streaming platforms. 'Stay Out Of My Bedroom,' one of the four new tracks, was recorded back in 1984 for the movie Rhinestone's soundtrack. The music video features vintage footage with Kenny Rogers and fellow country music icons Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn.

'Rockstar Deluxe': A Testament to Parton's Enduring Influence

Advertisment

Dolly Parton's birthday surprise resonated with fans worldwide, with best wishes and expressions of delight flooding the comments section of her Instagram post announcing the new tracks. The release follows 'Rockstar's' initial launch in November 2023, an album that includes 20 iconic covers and nine original songs. The 'Rockstar Deluxe' album is a testament to Parton's enduring influence, showcasing her ability to reinvent herself and remain relevant in the ever-evolving music industry.

Parton's Encounters with Royalty

Parton's impact extends beyond the music realm. In addition to her musical achievements, the article also sheds light on Parton's encounters with royalty. She expressed her admiration for Kate Middleton and reminisced about her meeting with Queen Elizabeth during her Silver Jubilee in 1977, affirming her status as an icon who transcends boundaries and cultures.