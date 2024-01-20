Dolly Parton Celebrates 78th Birthday with New Music Release and Heartwarming Tennessee Tribute

Music icon and Tennessee's own, Dolly Parton, celebrated her 78th birthday in a unique way. Instead of receiving gifts, the country music legend gifted her fans with new music. She released four never-before-heard songs to accompany the deluxe version of her album, 'Rockstar.' The tracks are now available on all digital streaming platforms and feature a surprising departure from her traditional country music style, venturing into the rock genre.

A Birthday Gift to Fans

Parton unveiled the news of her birthday release on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support. The 'Rockstar' album, which originally debuted on November 17, 2023, is a testament to Parton's musical versatility. With this release, she revisits her own classic, 'Jolene,' but with a fresh twist: a collaboration with the Italian rock band, Måneskin. Additionally, the album includes covers of popular hits and new versions of previously released songs, marking a new chapter in her illustrious music career.

A Tribute from the Youngest Fans

Simultaneously, a heartwarming tribute to the beloved singer emerged from an unexpected place. In Tennessee, a hospital celebrated Parton's birthday by dressing newborns in outfits reminiscent of Parton and another Tennessee music legend, Elvis Presley. One baby was photographed, donning a crocheted cap mimicking Parton's iconic hairstyle and a vibrant sweater. In contrast, another baby channeled Presley with a black crocheted hat and a white jumpsuit. The adorable tribute was complete with miniature props like a tiny guitar and a crochet microphone, capturing the essence of both music icons.

Continuing Impact on Music and Beyond

The tribute and Parton's new music release underscore the singer's enduring impact on Tennessee and the global music scene. Starting with humble beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Parton's influence has transcended music, inspiring generations with her philanthropy and activism. Her birthday celebration, marked by the release of new music and a charming tribute from newborns, reaffirms her status as a cultural icon and a beacon of inspiration.