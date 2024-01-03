en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar

Music icon, philanthropist, and now, rockstar. At the age of 77, Dolly Parton, founder of the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, continues to break boundaries. In a recent candid conversation with Saga Magazine, Parton delved into her decision not to have children, her philanthropic endeavors, her enduring love story with her husband, her unique approach to aging, and her plans to release a new rock album, which features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus.

From Country Music to Rock’n’Roll

Parton’s musical journey began in 1967 with the release of her debut album, ‘Hello, I’m Dolly.’ Over the decades, she became a stalwart of the country music scene, delivering classics like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ a song that later found global fame when it was covered by Whitney Houston. In 2023, Parton decided to venture into new territory with the release of her first rock album, ‘Rockstar.’

Philanthropy and Contribution to Society

Parton’s influence extends beyond the world of music. Her Dollywood Foundation has been instrumental in supporting families affected by wildfires through the ‘My People Fund.’ In addition, she has been a significant contributor to pediatric infectious disease research. Parton’s philanthropic efforts were recognized with the FBI’s Director’s Community Leadership Award, among other honors.

Literature and Education

Moreover, Parton’s contributions to literature and education are commendable. Her Imagination Library achieved a milestone by donating its 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress. Parton’s involvement in COVID-19 relief efforts also led to her making a substantial donation to Vanderbilt University, indirectly supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Despite her lofty accomplishments, Dolly Parton remains grounded and committed to her craft and her causes. As she steps into the world of rock and roll, the music industry and her fans eagerly await what the future holds for this versatile and much-loved artist.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
