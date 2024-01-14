en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi Honor Tailoring and Heritage at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi Honor Tailoring and Heritage at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Dolce & Gabbana’s recent men’s show at Milan’s Metropol was a testament to the power of traditional tailoring and the enduring influence of Italian heritage. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented a monochrome runway that replaced the vibrant hues of past shows with a black and white palette, radiating a sense of timeless elegance.

Classic Elegance Meets Modern Twists

The collection featured a range of black tuxedos adorned with silk Lavalliere ties, white jackets cut short to accentuate cummerbunds, and a dash of the contemporary with sheer lace shirts and knee-high patent leather boots. The designers underscored the significance of quality, signaling a shift in young consumers’ preferences towards refined attire, moving away from the bright colors and casual styles prevalent in previous collections.

High-Profile Presence

Among the esteemed guests were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. In a surprising twist, Sanchez’s son Nikko Gonzalez took to the runway, modeling for the esteemed Italian brand. The presence of such high-profile figures added an extra layer of grandeur to the event.

Fendi’s Rural-Urban Fusion

Another highlight of Milan’s fashion spectacle was Fendi’s show, masterminded by designer Silvia Venturini Fendi. Taking inspiration from the serene British countryside, the collection presented an intriguing contrast between the tranquility of rural life and the hustle of urban existence. Men wore checked skirts, pleated shorts, and leather Wellington boots, exemplifying the increasingly blurred lines between traditionally gendered wardrobes. Satin and lurex added a shimmering touch to evening wear, manifesting a harmonious blend of outdoor and city aesthetics.

These shows, steeped in a deep respect for craftsmanship and heritage, underscore a shift in fashion trends. As Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi demonstrate, the future of fashion lies not in ostentatious displays of color and extravagance, but in the enduring elegance of classic tailoring and the magic of blending contrasting elements.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

