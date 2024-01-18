Doja Cat's Family Tensions Rise as Mother Files Restraining Order Against Brother

Singer Doja Cat, known for her bold and outspoken persona, is unexpectedly embroiled in a family-related legal issue. Her mother, Debra Elizabeth Sawyer, has filed a temporary restraining order against Doja Cat's brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini. This revelation, as reported by TMZ and dated January 12 from the Los Angeles Superior Court, provides a rare window into the private family dynamics of a celebrity who has openly talked about her experiences growing up without her father and her relationships with her siblings.

Allegations of Abuse

According to the legal documents, Deborah Sawyer alleges that her son, Raman Dlamini, has been physically and verbally abusive towards his sister, Doja Cat. The petition claims that the rapper has suffered physical harm, property damage, and verbal assault from her brother. The court has partially granted the temporary restraining order, pending a hearing.

Protection for the Family

Not only does the restraining order seek protection for Doja Cat and her mother, but also for her 13-year-old nephew who allegedly witnessed some of the abuse. The documents report that Dlamini's alleged conduct resulted in Doja Cat losing teeth and suffering cuts and bruises. The judge has granted court-ordered protection for Deborah Sawyer until a hearing for a permanent restraining order. However, for Doja Cat to receive similar protection, she will need to file her own legal paperwork.

Impact on Doja Cat

The legal filings paint a picture of an unsafe and traumatic environment for Doja Cat, caused by her brother's alleged abusive behavior. Despite the gravity of the situation, Doja Cat has yet to publicly comment on the filing or her mother's allegations. This incident marks a significant departure from the singer's usual transparency about her personal life. Fans and social media users have expressed their support for Doja Cat during this difficult time.