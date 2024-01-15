Doja Cat Teases ‘Scarlet 2’ Sequel and Addresses Unoriginality Claims

Doja Cat, the renowned 28-year-old rapper, has set the music industry abuzz with the possibility of a sequel to her latest album, ‘Scarlet 2.’ The news came to light after she shared a glimpse of a seven-song tracklist for a potential follow-up on her Instagram Story. The revelation comes on the heels of the success of her fourth studio album, which dropped last September.

Doja Cat’s Anticipated European Tour

Adding to the excitement, Doja Cat is also gearing up for her ‘Scarlet Tour,’ a headline European arena tour slated for 2024. Fans across the continent will have the chance to see the rapper perform live in various UK cities, including Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and Newcastle. The tour is a testament to her growing global appeal and the high anticipation for her new music.

Addressing Accusations of Unoriginality

In a recent conversation with Ice Spice on the ‘Close Friends Only’ podcast, Doja Cat tackled accusations of being unoriginal head-on. She expressed exasperation over allegations that she merely replicates other artists’ styles. She vehemently defended her music, emphatically asserting that her style is distinctive, even though she acknowledges drawing inspiration from the greats.

Countering Satanic Allegations

Doja Cat also responded to claims that her work is satanic, particularly the critique surrounding her track ‘Demons’ and its accompanying music video. In her song ‘Skull And Bones,’ she rebuts these accusations, standing firm in her individuality and vehemently rejecting the satanic labels.