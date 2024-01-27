Doja Cat and G Flip Break Records in Triple J's Hottest 100 of 2023

Doja Cat, born as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, and Australian queer icon G Flip have made history in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023, an event marked by several record-breaking moments. Doja Cat’s song 'Paint The Town Red' topped the list, making her the first woman of color and first female rapper to have achieved this feat. This significant pivot towards hip hop marks a new chapter for the artist, who previously had five songs charted in the 2021 countdown.

Doja Cat: Breaking Barriers

Doja Cat's winning song 'Paint The Town Red' has been a global sensation, amassing over 807 million Spotify streams, a Grammy nomination, and 10 weeks atop the ARIA charts. It samples Dionne Warwick's 1964 single 'Walk On By', blending history with modernity in an irresistible mix. This win cements Doja Cat's status as a music powerhouse, with her fourth consecutive year in the annual countdown.

G Flip: Setting New Records

Equally impressive is the achievement of G Flip, who set a new record with seven entries in a single countdown, bringing their total Hottest 100 entries to 19. This places G Flip third among artists with the most Hottest 100 entries, tied with Tame Impala and Kanye West, and close to the record held by Hilltop Hoods with 24 entries. Their song 'The Worst Person Alive' secured the second spot, marking a significant achievement for non-binary musicians.

Other Highlights of Hottest 100

The Hottest 100 of 2023 was not only about breaking records. Dom Dolla made an impressive back-to-back appearance in the top five, testifying to the public's enduring love for party anthems. The event also sparked conversations and reactions from commentators and fans alike. Controversy erupted around the perceived snubbing of Troye Sivan's 'Rush', adding to the excitement and drama of the countdown. The Hottest 100 of 2023 was also notable for raising $500,000 through the collective support of listeners, underscoring the power of music to unite and uplift.