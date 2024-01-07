Doha Film Institute Debuts Ajyal Film Club for Young Movie Enthusiasts

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has ushered in a new era of cinematic education in Qatar with the inception of the Ajyal Film Club, a unique platform designed for budding film enthusiasts. With a plethora of activities and exclusive access to international films, the club embarks on a mission to equip its members with a comprehensive understanding of the world of cinema.

Unveiling the Ajyal Film Club

The Ajyal Film Club is carefully segmented into three age-specific sections: Mohaq for ages 8 to 12, Hilal for ages 13 to 17, and Bader for 18 to 25. This deliberate division caters to the varying interests and comprehension levels of the participants, ensuring a tailor-made experience for everyone involved.

A Six-Month Journey of Cinematic Exploration

From January to June, participants will immerse themselves in a six-month-long cinematic journey. With monthly gatherings at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium, the club promises three-hour sessions filled with engaging activities, insightful workshops, and enriching masterclasses. The opportunity to partake in film-related activities and engage with celebrated guests makes this an exclusive gateway into the international film industry.

‘Watching the Classics – Making Movies Modern’

Besides the Ajyal Film Club, DFI has also unveiled the final session of its monthly lecture series. Titled ‘Watching the Classics – Making Movies Modern’, the upcoming session is set to spotlight ‘Mirror’ by Andrei Tarkovsky, presented by Richard Peña. This lecture series is a testament to DFI’s commitment to promoting a deeper understanding of classic world cinema amongst its audience.

Registrations for both the Ajyal Film Club and the lecture series are now open on the DFI website, marking a promising start to the new year for film enthusiasts in Qatar.