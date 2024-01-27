Dogri Folk Singer Romalo Ram Honored with Padma Shri Award

Renowned Dogri folk singer, Romalo Ram, hailing from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, a high civilian honor in India, acknowledging his significant contribution to the arts. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Ram recalled the prior government's indifference towards Dogri folk art and saluted his four-decade-long dedication to preserving this cultural heritage. He also perceived this recognition as a victory for both himself and his peers, who have tirelessly worked to protect Dogri folk music.

A Significant Milestone in Indian Folk Art

Amid the celebration, Romalo Ram's awarding brings to light the longstanding struggle of Dogri folk artists. For years, these artists have been working relentlessly to keep the rich culture and tradition alive, often receiving minimal support from previous administrations. Ram's award serves as a beacon of hope, signaling a new era of recognition and appreciation for Dogri folk music and its artists.

The 2023 Padma Awardees

This year's Padma Awardees' list shines with 132 deserving names, encompassing two duo cases. The distribution includes five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. The awardees are a diverse group comprising 30 women and individuals from various categories, including foreigners, Non-Residential Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and nine posthumous honorees.

The Padma Awards: A Tradition of Excellence

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are a testament to exceptional service across various fields. The selection process for these awards involves recommendations from a committee led by the Cabinet Secretary and includes several other high-ranking officials and distinguished individuals. The final list of awardees is then approved by the Prime Minister and the President of India.