Doggface's Viral Fame: A Tale of Music Rights and Monetization Challenges

Nathan Apodaca, popularly known as Doggface, ascended to social media stardom in 2020, with a mesmerizing longboarding video that featured him lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit, 'Dreams.' The video, which went viral during the early months of the pandemic, showed Doggface nonchalantly sipping Ocean Spray while cruising on his longboard, creating a spontaneous, feel-good vibe that hooked millions of viewers worldwide. However, despite the video's overwhelming success, Doggface has encountered significant obstacles in monetizing his newfound fame, primarily due to issues surrounding music rights.

The Unexpected Revival of 'Dreams'

The viral video not only catapulted Doggface to internet fame but also triggered an unexpected revival of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams.' The classic song experienced a significant surge in streaming numbers, thanks in large part to Doggface's video. Echoing the viral trend, members of Fleetwood Mac, including drummer Mick Fleetwood, responded to the song's resurgence by posting their own clips.

The NFT Dilemma

In March 2021, Doggface announced plans to launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) of his viral video. The NFT, which was initially announced with a hefty $500,000 starting bid, was intended to finance a house for Doggface's parents and fund an event center in Idaho Falls. However, the music rights issue has thrown a spanner in the works. Stevie Nicks, one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, declined to grant permission for 'Dreams' to be included in the NFT sale. Doggface's representative lamented that Nicks never acknowledged him during his viral moment, further complicating matters.

Undeterred by Setbacks

Despite the challenges, Doggface remains undeterred. In a recent interview reflecting on his viral rise, he displayed continued optimism, embodying his signature hashtag, 'I got this.' His story underlines the complexities of internet fame and the legal intricacies surrounding music rights in the digital era. It serves as a reminder that viral success can bring about unforeseen challenges, even as it opens up new opportunities.