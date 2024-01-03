en English
Arts & Entertainment

Documentary ‘This Is Life’ Spotlights Ordinary People’s Lives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Documentary ‘This Is Life’ Spotlights Ordinary People’s Lives

The day-to-day lives of ordinary people, particularly manual laborers and farmers, are set to take center stage as ‘This Is Life,’ a documentary film by Tsingying Film studio and distributed by Elemeet, readies for a nationwide release on January 13. The film is an amalgamation of over 800 short videos from a collection of more than 50,000, all captured by 509 individuals from a demographic that often finds itself underrepresented in mainstream media.

Authenticity Over Production Value

Known for his belief in the power of raw authenticity, director Sun Hong has chosen to spotlight the unfiltered experiences and daily routines of these individuals. The film surpasses traditional documentaries in its genuine portrayal of life as experienced by its subjects. It does not merely document the day-to-day activities of these individuals, but instead, seeks to celebrate their lives and roles within a rapidly evolving society.

‘This Is Life’ on the Road

While the nationwide release is slated for January 13, ‘This Is Life’ has already begun screening in major cities across China since January 6. Accompanying the release are special events and cultural merchandise connected to the Chinese New Year, adding a festive touch to the film’s journey.

Praise for an Experimental Approach

The film has garnered appreciation from celebrated filmmaker Jia Zhangke, who lauded it for its contemporary relevance and unique approach to storytelling and representation. His endorsement is a testament to the film’s potential to resonate with audiences and stimulate discussions on the representation of marginalized groups in media.

Arts & Entertainment China
