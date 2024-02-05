Documentary 'Being Michelle' Screens in Colorado, Sheds Light on Disabilities

The Roundup Fellowship, a Colorado-based non-profit organization, is set to host an extraordinary event featuring the documentary 'Being Michelle.' The film offers an intimate look into the life of Michelle Ricks, a deaf and autistic woman who has triumphed over numerous adversities, including a tumultuous childhood and challenges within the Florida Prison System. The event, scheduled to take place at the Picture Show at Citadel Crossing in Colorado Springs, aims to shed light on the diverse needs and experiences of individuals with disabilities.

Unveiling the Struggle and Triumph of Michelle Ricks

'Being Michelle' is more than just a film; it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Despite being devoid of necessary resources, including the absence of a translator during her incarceration, Ricks managed to transform her life through art and the support of her community. The documentary provides a platform for Ricks to share her journey, her struggles, and her victories, empowering others with similar experiences to find hope and strength.

Spotlighting the Diverse Needs of the Disabled

Kathy Stults, the Principal of Roundup School, emphasized the importance of sharing Ricks' narrative as a call to action. The aim is to encourage the community to acknowledge and support the diverse needs of people with disabilities. The event seeks to foster an environment of understanding and compassion, ultimately leading to more inclusive communities.

A Call to Action: The Roundup Fellowship's Mission

The Roundup Fellowship's CEO, Donna Thurston, highlighted the organization's commitment to spreading an optimistic message about resilience. The screening of 'Being Michelle' and the subsequent discussion is part of their larger objective to raise awareness about the issues faced by individuals like Ricks. The event provides an opportunity to learn, engage, and make a meaningful contribution to the lives of the disabled.