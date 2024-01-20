Doctor Who's Companion Recast: Millie Gibson Out, Varada Sethu In

Just after one season as the assistant to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who, Millie Gibson has been recast for the upcoming season, in an unusual move for the iconic science fiction series. This surprising development was reported by Nicola Methven of The Daily Mirror, who has been a reliable source of Doctor Who news for years. The role of the Doctor's companion, typically a constant throughout the Doctor's tenure in the Tardis, will now be taken over by Varada Sethu, recognized for her performance in 'Andor.'

Unveiling the Change

While the official channels of the BBC and Bad Wolf have yet to comment on the situation, a subtle confirmation seems to have come from Ncuti Gatwa. The actor shared an Instagram post featuring himself alongside Gibson, with the caption “My lil” followed by a Gemini sign and a heart emoji, hinting at the change. Gibson, known for her previous role in the ITV soap 'Coronation Street,' will not be appearing in the 2024 Christmas special, following her first full season set to premiere in May.

Steering the Show’s Direction

The recast decision is believed to be part of showrunner Russell T Davies' efforts to maintain the dynamic nature of Doctor Who. A BBC source lauded Sethu's acting prowess, stating that her inclusion will be warmly welcomed by the cast, crew, and fans alike. With her wide-ranging experience, including roles in Jurassic World Dominion and the Star Wars spinoff Andor, Sethu is expected to breathe new life into the series.

The Legacy Continues

Gibson's departure and Sethu's arrival represent the ever-evolving legacy of Doctor Who. Despite the unexpected change, the show is expected to handle the transition smoothly, continuing to captivate audiences with its blend of adventure, emotion, and timeless themes. As the show moves towards its 15th season, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the new dynamics Sethu will introduce as the Doctor's latest companion.