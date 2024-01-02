en English
Arts & Entertainment

Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation

In a tantalizing Instagram post, Russell T Davies, the showrunner for the renowned series ‘Doctor Who’, has sparked anticipation for the 2024 Christmas special. The message, posted against the backdrop of a show set, hinted at forthcoming storylines and invited fans to speculate about the ‘terrible secrets’ the set might be harbouring. This teaser was released following the recent episode titled ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, encouraging fans to theorize, particularly about the multiple TARDISes that exist due to the narrative concept of ‘bi-generation’. The TARDIS, a key feature of the show, is known to foreshadow future episodes through its jukebox feature.

Susan’s Return: A Possibility or Mere Speculation?

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, the recent 60th-anniversary episodes of Doctor Who hinted at the possible return of Susan, the Doctor’s granddaughter. Susan Twist, the actress playing the character, made uncredited appearances in the Christmas Day special and the trailer for the 2024 return. Fans and followers are eagerly deciphering the references to Susan and her potential role in the upcoming episodes, including a song on the Doctor’s jukebox and a potential trip to meet Susan’s favourite pop group in the sixties.

The New Doctor: A Fresh Perspective

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa, the newly introduced Doctor, has successfully completed his first major episode. He eagerly awaits his debut season, slated to air later in the year, with hints of a storyline involving the ‘Boogeyman’. Gatwa is set to return for a second season, with an unintended leak suggesting a premiere in Spring 2024.

Looking Ahead: A Christmas Special and More

The celebration of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary has coincided with the introduction of a trilogy of hour-long specials featuring the return of David Tennant as the Doctor, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, and the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. The BBC has also secured a more substantial budget for the show through a new global streaming deal with Disney+, which has allowed for increased representation of diversity. The year-end is set to be marked by the Christmas special starring Ncuti Gatwa, further driving the excitement among viewers.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

