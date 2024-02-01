DMC Hints at Potential Biopic Amid Promotions for 'King of Queens' Documentary

Run-DMC, the iconic hip-hop group, may be turning the page to a new chapter in their legacy. This time, it comes in the form of a potential biopic, suggested by none other than DMC himself. The idea emerged amid the promotions for the group's forthcoming documentary, 'King of Queens.'

From Reluctance to Reconsideration

Historically, Run-DMC showed hesitancy towards creating a biopic. The desire not to follow the trends set by other music biopics, such as 'Straight Outta Compton,' played a significant role in this reluctance. However, recent developments have sparked a change in outlook. The forthcoming documentary's release has opened up a new realm of possibilities for the group's narrative, beyond the constraints of a documentary format.

The Potential Double Biopic

DMC suggested the prospect of not one, but two biopics. One of these could potentially focus on the 'Raising Hell' years, a period marked by immense success for the group. This period was a turning point in their career, propelling them to international fame and solidifying their place in the annals of hip-hop history.

'King of Queens': A Testament to Influence

The 'King of Queens' documentary, set to air on Peacock, is executive produced by notable figures in the hip-hop world. These include Rev Run, DMC, and LL COOL J. The documentary also features commentary from other hip-hop legends like Ice Cube and Mike D. Through these figures' insights, the significant influence of Run-DMC on the expansion and popularity of hip-hop culture is highlighted. The documentary stands as a testament to the group's enduring influence on music and the world.

DMC hopes that the documentary will educate and inspire positive creativity in hip-hop's future, much like the impact Run-DMC has had over the years. With the prospects of a biopic, or perhaps two, fans and new listeners alike have much to look forward to in the unfolding saga of Run-DMC's legacy.