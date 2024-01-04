DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue

In a recent turn of events, DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, the artist who made waves in 2023 with her critically acclaimed album ‘Destiny’, has unveiled a fresh track titled ‘Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)’. This release was not just an ordinary one; it came with an earnest message from the artist herself, expressing a heartfelt wish to uplift her listeners and a genuine show of gratitude for the support she has received.

Unveiling the New Track

DJ Sabrina’s latest track, ‘Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)’, promises an immersive experience for the audience, showcasing her unique musical prowess. The song continues to highlight the distinctive style that has earned DJ Sabrina a significant place in the music industry, particularly in the wake of her ‘Destiny’ album, listed among the Best Albums of 2023.

Sample Licensing Issue

Accompanying the release of her new track, DJ Sabrina also revealed an ongoing issue regarding sample licensing. She shared a screenshot of an email from Symphonic Distribution, cautioning her about the necessity of obtaining a sample license for utilizing original samples in her content. The issue had led to several of her tracks being flagged. However, this hurdle does not seem to have hampered her musical pursuits, as evidenced by her latest release.

Continued Musical Journey

Despite the licensing issue, DJ Sabrina continues to captivate her audience with her music. Her new track further underscores her commitment to her craft and her desire to connect with her listeners, regardless of the challenges she faces. Her resilience in the face of these obstacles demonstrates not only her passion for music but also her dedication to her fans and supporters.