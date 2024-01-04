en English
Arts & Entertainment

DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion

One of the most iconic figures in the world of electronic dance music, Hardwell, has announced a significant expansion of his YouTube channel, promising to deliver a plethora of exclusive content to his followers. The Dutch DJ and producer made this announcement on December 22 via his Instagram account, stirring anticipation among his fans.

Hardwell’s YouTube Channel: A Wealth of Knowledge

Hardwell, whose real name is Robbert van de Corput, has carved a niche in the electronic music industry with his unique sound and energetic performances. His YouTube channel, already a popular platform for his music videos and live performance recordings, is now poised to become a treasure trove of exclusive content. It will include his popular Q&A sessions, in-depth production tutorials, DJ tips, and tricks, as well as insights into his music production process and career experiences.

Empowering Aspiring DJs and Producers

Hardwell’s intention behind this channel expansion is to share his extensive knowledge with aspiring DJs and producers who have shown interest in his creative methods and the secrets behind his successful tracks. This initiative reflects his commitment to nurturing the next generation of electronic music artists, providing them with invaluable insights into the industry, and inspiring them with his own journey to stardom.

Upcoming Performance at NEON Countdown

This announcement coincides with Hardwell’s upcoming performance at the NEON Countdown in Thailand. He will be sharing the stage with other notable artists such as Charlotte De Witte, DJ Snake, and Artbat. Hardwell’s performance, coupled with the announcement of his YouTube channel expansion, has created a wave of excitement among his fans and followers, eagerly awaiting what the Dutch maestro has in store for them in the coming year.

Arts & Entertainment Music Netherlands
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

